Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday’s front
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting

Latest News

Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Community Meeting Held Thursday Night Regarding Evans Spring Development
Community Meeting Held Thursday Night Regarding Evans Spring Development
Automotive Manufacturing Plant Coming To Salem
Automotive Manufacturing Plant Coming To Salem
Virginia Competing With Maryland For FBI Headquarters
Virginia Competing With Maryland For FBI Headquarters
Gov. Youngkin To Appear On CNN Town Hall Thursday Night
Gov. Youngkin To Appear On CNN Town Hall Thursday Night