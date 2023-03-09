Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Two shot in Lynchburg park

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are not looking for anyone in connection with a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night, but have not yet explained how they believe the incident played out.

At 7:22 p.m. March 8, 2023, LPD officers responded to Miller Park for reports of shots being fired in a parking lot next to the basketball court. After the initial call, one person showed up via personal vehicle at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Another person arrived at the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Station 6 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
The Montgomery County Public Schools administrative office.
Montgomery Co. School Board issues statement following former superintendent’s comments
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting

Latest News

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison speaks at a press conference Wednesday...
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney outlines why officer-involved shooting was ruled justifiable
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Awareness Week underway in Virginia
Virginia receives a wide variety of lab school proposals
State receives wide range of lab school proposals
Wednesday is Lighting Safety Day
Wednesday is Lighting Safety Day