Two shot in Lynchburg park

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they are not looking for anyone in connection with a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night, but have not yet explained how they believe the incident played out.

At 7:22 p.m. March 8, 2023, LPD officers responded to Miller Park for reports of shots being fired in a parking lot next to the basketball court. After the initial call, one person showed up via personal vehicle at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Another person arrived at the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Station 6 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

