Virginia Lottery introduces mobile cashing

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery has introduced mobile cashing.

The feature allows players with physical scratchers or draw games to scan it with the Virginia Lottery mobile app and add up to $5,000 in winnings to their online lottery account.

“We are pleased to introduce this innovative option to our players,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “We always have an eye on creating great customer experiences, so offering this convenient way for consumers to do business with us when and how they want demonstrates that commitment.”

The Virginia Lottery says that since launching mobile cashing on February 7, more than 16,000 Virginia Lottery players have cashed more than 72,000 tickets totaling nearly $1.2 million.

Once a player has added winnings to their digital wallet, they can choose to use those funds to play any games the Virginia Lottery offers through the app or online, including a wide selection of instant games, Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 with EZ Match.

Also added is the option for players to create a digital voucher with a barcode that can be scanned directly from their phone at any Virginia Lottery retailer to withdraw winnings from their account. Vouchers can be any amount from $1 up to $250, and players can create up to five per day. The lottery says this offers a convenient option for customers while giving retailers the opportunity to earn commissions on each voucher cashed. Players also can continue to use previously-available withdrawal methods such as ACH – Bank Transfer, Online Banking, VISA Debit, or PayPal.

For any prizes over $5,000, players still need to visit a customer service center or submit their claim by mail.

