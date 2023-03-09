Birthdays
Youngkin to appear in CNN Town Hall Thursday night

Governor Glenn Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin(wvir)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will reach a national audience during a live town hall on CNN Thursday night.

The subject is education - an issue that helped him win the governor’s office, but also continues to fuel strong criticism of his administration.

From the Youngkin administration this week: news releases touting progress on lab schools and a plan to address pandemic learning loss with grants to families with school age children.

“And what the Governor has said is we’ve got to combat this,” said Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach). “And he’s put a whole bunch of money out there for our schools, to help with those resources, but he also wanted to make sure we put money out there to the individual student and to those families to help best fit the challenges that those students are facing today.”

Those are some of the subjects we might hear about Thursday night.

But during the CNN town hall moderated by Anchor Jake Tapper, Youngkin can also expect questions on multiple controversies, such as the criticism involving the revision of history standards, a mistake in an online forecasting tool that overestimated the amount of funding localities were set to receive and the exit of his Secretary of Education, effective today.

“There’s no question he’s going to be asked some very tough questions, and quite a few I think, especially from the audience members themselves as well as the anchor,” said WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

But Denton said it’s a good opportunity for Youngkin to introduce himself to broad national audience.

“I think he will be tested tonight in a way,” Denton said. “And it’s going to be important for him to be able to answer, to not alienate, but at the same time play to a particular Republican base and stay to his committed values as well.”

So, for a politician who might have national aspirations, there is a lot at stake, but Denton said he believes the potential benefit for Youngkin outweighs the risk.

The town hall airs at 9:00 p.m. on CNN.

