Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

30 years since the Blizzard of ‘93

Sunday & Monday March 12-13 mark the historic Superstorm
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - I was a high schooler at James River when the historic blizzard blanketed Botetourt county with

30 years later.Plow crews threw everything they had to get the roads passable as the storm started dumping snow.Not only was it a rare, bonafide blizzard in Mid-March, but the most intense Mid-Latitude cyclone ever observed in the eastern U.S.While the snow totals alone were impressive, the wind that came along with the storm sent drifts as high as 5 to 10 feet in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.Roanoke 16″Snowshoe, WV 44″More than 270 people in 13 different states died because of the storm, a dozen of them in Virginia.The storm closed nearly all interstate highways from Atlanta to the northeast.  and every major airport on the East coast was shutdown at one point.

Blizzard of 93 dropped between 10-30 inches of snow across the MidAtlantic and northeast with...
Blizzard of 93 dropped between 10-30 inches of snow across the MidAtlantic and northeast with drifts 5-10 feet.(WDBJ7)
LOCATIONSTORM TOTAL
ROANOKE16″
LYNCHBURG13″
APPOMATTOX19″
BLACKSBURG18″
LEXINGTIB6.5″
COVINGTON10″
CHATHAM10″
FLOYD19.5”
WYTHEVILLE18″
PEARISBURG19.2″

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday’s front
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting

Latest News

Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Awareness Week underway in Virginia
Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Warm Winter And The Impact On Wildlife
Having a warm winter impacts our wildlife
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge,...
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone