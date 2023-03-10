30 years since the Blizzard of ‘93

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - I was a high schooler at James River when the historic blizzard blanketed Botetourt county with

30 years later.Plow crews threw everything they had to get the roads passable as the storm started dumping snow.Not only was it a rare, bonafide blizzard in Mid-March, but the most intense Mid-Latitude cyclone ever observed in the eastern U.S.While the snow totals alone were impressive, the wind that came along with the storm sent drifts as high as 5 to 10 feet in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.Roanoke 16″Snowshoe, WV 44″More than 270 people in 13 different states died because of the storm, a dozen of them in Virginia.The storm closed nearly all interstate highways from Atlanta to the northeast. and every major airport on the East coast was shutdown at one point.

Blizzard of 93 dropped between 10-30 inches of snow across the MidAtlantic and northeast with drifts 5-10 feet. (WDBJ7)

LOCATION STORM TOTAL ROANOKE 16″ LYNCHBURG 13″ APPOMATTOX 19″ BLACKSBURG 18″ LEXINGTIB 6.5″ COVINGTON 10″ CHATHAM 10″ FLOYD 19.5” WYTHEVILLE 18″ PEARISBURG 19.2″

