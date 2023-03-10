AAA offers spring break travel trends and tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we head into the spring break season, travel experts say international destinations are way up compared with the last few years.

According to a new survey by AAA, international bookings are up by 30 percent this year compared with last year. Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic told WDBJ7 Travelers are opting for Mexican getaways and Carribean cruises, while travelers to Europe are heading to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Rome and Barcelona.

“So no surprise, people are looking up cruises, they want to go to the Caribbean,” Dean said. “They want to get back to some of those islands that they visited pre-pandemic or some of the ones they’ve seen pictures up and dreamed about during the pandemic when they didn’t have as much time and the ability to do some of those things.”

Dean said domestic travelers will be flocking to the beaches in Florida and Hawaii. And nearly 40 percent of surveyed travelers say they’re making this year’s break a multi-generational adventure.

“We might not have seen that back to 2019,” he said. “But with some of the time apart from family with the pandemic, we really have seen much bigger groups going and families getting together in mass to kind of start making those memories again.”

As for making it a safe and efficient trip, AAA offers these suggestions:

Plan ahead – Planning ahead provides the best opportunity to save time and money. The further out you plan, the more time you will have to shop for the best flights, best hotel rates, and best rental car rates, including the many discounts and rewards available with Planning ahead provides the best opportunity to save time and money. The further out you plan, the more time you will have to shop for the best flights, best hotel rates, and best rental car rates, including the many discounts and rewards available with AAA Membership

Work with a trusted travel advisor – Flight delays and cancellations or other trip disruptions are not uncommon. A trusted advisor can help you explore options, book the best deals and advocate on your behalf should any issues arise, ensuring the best possible travel experience from beginning to end.

Take advantage of discounts – Saving money does not have to mean sacrificing quality. For instance, AAA Membership includes discounts at these Saving money does not have to mean sacrificing quality. For instance, AAA Membership includes discounts at these AAA Preferred Hotels , discounts on Hertz rental cars and discounts on Shell gas

Protect your investment – Consider travel insurance. A solid policy provides a safety net should something unexpected happen ahead of or during your trip. Policies vary, so talk to your travel advisor about options. They know you, your trip, your budget and your specific needs and can easily walk you through what travel insurance policy makes the most sense.

Track your luggage – Pack peace of mind by including a tracking device in your luggage. That way, if your luggage does not arrive when you do, at least you will be able to see where it is and ensure its safe return. Trackers such as the Chipolo (pictured) are available at most AAA Retail locations or online at – Pack peace of mind by including a tracking device in your luggage. That way, if your luggage does not arrive when you do, at least you will be able to see where it is and ensure its safe return. Trackers such as the Chipolo (pictured) are available at most AAA Retail locations or online at Shop.ClubAlliance.AAA.com

Exchange for foreign currency in advance – International travelers are reminded that AAA Retail locations offer most foreign currencies. Exchange in advance to ensure you have some money on hand as soon as you touch down.

Protect your ID – In addition to protecting physical documents such as your passport, travelers should take extra steps to avoid identity theft, an inconvenience at any time but especially when traveling. AAA Members get In addition to protecting physical documents such as your passport, travelers should take extra steps to avoid identity theft, an inconvenience at any time but especially when traveling.AAA Members get FREE ProtectMyID® Identify Theft Protection , and it is one of our most valued offerings.

