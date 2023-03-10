Backpack Run benefits Roanoke County schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lace up those sneakers and get ready for Roanoke County Public Schools Backpack Run.

The school district has been hosting the race for the last decade with the goal of raising money for the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation. That money will then be used to support teachers and students with grant and scholarship opportunities.

This year there are three race options you can sign up for, including the 5k, 10k and 8-Miler.

The run is set for Saturday, March 18 at Green Hill Park.

