Caesars holds career fair at Averett University looking to fill over 400 positions for temporary casino

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia partnered with Averett University to host a career fair on campus at the Grant Center Thursday.

They are looking to hire around 450 people to operate the temporary casino which is set to open this summer. Those employees will then move into the permanent casino in late 2024.

“We just think it’s a great place for us to be in terms of finding great talent that will help serve Caesars Virginia going forward,” said Chris Albrecht, General Manager for Caesars Virginia. “We’re here back at Averett, which is one of our big partners here in town. We’re excited to continue that relationship and find opportunities like this and find talent for Caesars Virginia.”

They currently have full time and part time positions open in Finance, Table Games, Slot Operations, Surveillance, Security, IT, and more with no prior experience needed.

“We do pride ourselves on our teaching and our training. That’s why we encourage anyone to come out who has a great personality and wants to work in front of people and be in the hospitality business at Caesars,” added Albrecht.

Caesars and Averett both hope to see students at the fair. They recently announced a new minor in Tourism and Hospitality that will launch this Fall.

“We would love to see our favorite students here. We do have accounting positions, finance positions, marketing positions and a lot of opportunities for things they’ve been studying in school to come out and work towards,” explained Albrecht.

“The goal is to equip this region with talented and trained hospitality leaders as Caesars prepares to open and all the other businesses that should be growing in the area,” said Thomas Perugini, Averett Program Director for Hospitality Management & Tourism.

Two Danville locals wanted to take a chance after hearing about the fair from an Averett student.

“It’s just something new, something I’ve wanted to learn, something I always wanted to pick up on,” said Dyante Mcdowell.

”Yeah something new, something out of the ordinary, something that we haven’t done before,” said Uzziah Hairston.

There will be another career fair on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

