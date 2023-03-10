Community gathers to weigh in on Evans Spring Master Plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evans Spring is a unique area of vacant space in Roanoke that City leaders are working to potentially develop. Discussions were revived in June 2022 by City Council and Thursday night a community discussion began.

“Some people like some small scale development, some people wouldn’t like to do anything, other folks, maybe something larger. That’s what this is all about the city council, the city manager’s office, very clear, nothing goes forward until the community is heard,” said Chuck D’Aprix, principal of Downtown Economics, LLC.

The Evans Spring area lies in northwest Roanoke totaling 130 acres of potential development. Right next to it, lies the Melrose-Rugby and Fairland Neighborhoods.

As the beginnings of a master plan for the area take shape, the focus has been including the communities that could be impacted.

“We’re committed to diversity and equity in this process. And going forward, we hope to have every person in the city have the opportunity to make their voice known,” said D’Aprix.

Thursday’s community meeting did just that, giving residents a chance to chime in on what they’d like to see. The majority we spoke with are against development in general.

“I don’t want it to be done. I mean, because here’s the deal, Roanoke City asks us and says, hey, we want to hear your ideas. But they don’t listen, and they’re not listening. We’ve already been here. I’m tired of being here,” said LaDonna Jordan, a long-time resident of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood.

“It’s hard for everybody in this area. If they add more residential, that means more people, more people with more crime,” said Morgan Bryan, also a long-time resident of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood.

This is just the start of these conversations though, the city will be hosting more neighborhood meetings in the future. Community members can weigh in on the project through a survey here.

Ultimately, City Council would need to approve rezoning for the area for any development to happen. Developers said they would like to present resident comments to council in the early summer.

