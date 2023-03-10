Danville to see increased police presence as part of Bold Blue Line Initiative

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will soon be an increased police presence in the City of Danville.

Virginia State Police are partnering with the Danville Police Department again as part of Governor Youngkin’s Bold Blue Line Initiative.

They intend to decrease crime in the area after having success with the first partnership.

“I think it went well,” said Sgt. Rick Garletts with Virginia State Police. “There were a number of summonses that were issued and several arrests that were made. I know our troopers were on the road, as well as our motor troopers on the motorcycles, worked on high visibility in order to save lives in Virginia.”

In October, they seized 27 pounds of marijuana, over 1,200 grams of cocaine, and eight firearms. State troopers also made more than 400 felony and misdemeanor charges and 199 traffic stops.

“Ever since COVID, there’s been a uptick in everybody taking a little advantage of the common laws. So, traffic enforcement is always our big point. A lot of folks aren’t even getting their vehicles inspected anymore, which is a hazard for them. Driving around in an unsafe vehicle certainly can cause some traffic fatalities as well,” added Garletts.

They will be focusing on reducing crime in the areas of Memorial Drive, Riverside Drive, Mount Cross Road, and others.

The owner of Piedmont Pharmacy on Mount Cross Road is hopeful about the partnership after being broken into twice within the past few years.

“I think the police presence, a lot of times if they’re up and down the road there in the area, is going to slow down people who are thinking about breaking in,” said Vance Kiser, owner of Piedmont Pharmacy. “The best way to stop them is to not have them start at all.”

The increased police presence will be in effect from March 12-24.

“There’s no reason to panic. We’re just doing the task we’ve been given and the common goal for both Danville and us is to make the community safer,” explained Garletts.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.