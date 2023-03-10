Dentists reporting rise in kids’ tooth decay since COVID pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia dentists are reporting concern about kids’ oral health.

Analysis by the Virginia Dental Association reveals tooth decay and cavities are up about 44% among kids. Officials say this increase can be attributed to disrupted dental care during the COVID pandemic.

According to data from 2018 through 2020, the likelihood of a child visiting the dentist in 2020 was 27% lower than in 2019. Researchers also found children in 2020 were 75% more likely to have poor dental health than in 2019.

Dr. Sean Eschenbach, a Virginia Dental Association Dentist in the Roanoke Valley, stopped by Here @ Home to talk about getting back into the habit of routine dental appointments.

