Dentists reporting rise in kids’ tooth decay since COVID pandemic

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia dentists are reporting concern about kids’ oral health.

Analysis by the Virginia Dental Association reveals tooth decay and cavities are up about 44% among kids. Officials say this increase can be attributed to disrupted dental care during the COVID pandemic.

According to data from 2018 through 2020, the likelihood of a child visiting the dentist in 2020 was 27% lower than in 2019. Researchers also found children in 2020 were 75% more likely to have poor dental health than in 2019.

Dr. Sean Eschenbach, a Virginia Dental Association Dentist in the Roanoke Valley, stopped by Here @ Home to talk about getting back into the habit of routine dental appointments.

To find a dentist in your area, click here. For more about the Virginia Dental Association, click here.

