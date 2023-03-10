Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson(Vivian Zink / NBC)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has purchased a $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville.

According to realtor.com, the century-old home is located next to a farm Johnson already owns in the area. The mansion sports nearly 8,000 square feet of living space and sits on 180 acres of land. It is also equipped with high-grade equestrian facilities.

Johnson’s daughter Jasmine is a passionate horse rider, and Johnson himself has been known to enjoy the company of a noble steed. The spacious property and its gorgeous view of the Blue Ridge Mountains is sure to provide an adequate backdrop for plenty of picture-perfect riding sessions.

Johnson has bought and sold numerous home in recent years, including mansions in Beverly Hills and Atlanta.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue
Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday’s front

Latest News

Roanoke County Backpack Run
Backpack Run benefits Roanoke County schools
Brynnen Beierle leads Blue Ridge Hydroponics as new owner.
New owner at Blue Ridge Hydroponics hopes to grow business
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89