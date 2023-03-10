Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/WVVA) - One Virginia Division of Forestry (VDOF) firefighter is dead following an incident in Southwest Virginia.

Officials with VDOF say Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road in Buchanan County.

Wood was a seven-year veteran of the forestry service based out of the Vansant office.

Before he joined VDOF, he worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell in a news release.

Forestry officials say an investigation is underway to figure out what happened.

We have also learned that Wood was also the Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department and was the Vice Mayor for the town of Haysi.

We’re told the fire was contained as of Friday morning.

