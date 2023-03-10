Free kidney test available during National Kidney Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is National Kidney Month, and 33% of adults are at risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease.

Those most at risk for CKD are people with a family history, those living with diabetes, and living with hypertension.

Traditionally, the test for CKD has been a urine sample done at a doctor’s office, at a lab, or collected at home and mailed to a lab.

Now, there is a new FDA-recognized option for people, and this month it is available for free.

The test, developed by Healthy.io, is all at home. People can collect their samples and use a companion app to get results.

Healthy.io is partnering with the National Kidney Foundation to get the free test kits out to people. To take an assessment and get your test, click here.

Healthy.io is working with major insurance companies to get it covered down the line.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.