Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Free kidney test available during National Kidney Month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is National Kidney Month, and 33% of adults are at risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease.

Those most at risk for CKD are people with a family history, those living with diabetes, and living with hypertension.

Traditionally, the test for CKD has been a urine sample done at a doctor’s office, at a lab, or collected at home and mailed to a lab.

Now, there is a new FDA-recognized option for people, and this month it is available for free.

The test, developed by Healthy.io, is all at home. People can collect their samples and use a companion app to get results.

Healthy.io is partnering with the National Kidney Foundation to get the free test kits out to people. To take an assessment and get your test, click here.

Healthy.io is working with major insurance companies to get it covered down the line.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

New Owner at Blue Ridge Hydroponics Hopes to Grow Business
New Owner at Blue Ridge Hydroponics Hopes to Grow Business
Backpack Run Benefits Roanoke County Schools
Backpack Run Benefits Roanoke County Schools
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Importance of children getting routine dental exams
Dentists reporting rise in kids’ tooth decay since COVID pandemic