Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 25-year-old Narrows man has been arrested for an injury to a child.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trinity Kaine Wilson March 10, 2023.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies were called about a five-year-old who had sustained a head injury with an “edged weapon,” according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding the relationship between the two and the circumstances behind the incident.

Wilson was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding, and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. A mugshot has not been released as of Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

Food Access Being Made More Visible
Food Access Being Made More Visible
Carroll County Girls Win Title
Carroll County Girls Win Title
Youth sports return to Danville
Youth baseball and softball return to Danville for first time since pandemic
Youth Baseball, Softball Return to Danville
Youth Baseball, Softball Return to Danville
Residential Crisis Stabilization Unit
Lynchburg has new residential crisis stabilization unit