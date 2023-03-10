Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 25-year-old Narrows man has been arrested for an injury to a child.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trinity Kaine Wilson March 10, 2023.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies were called about a five-year-old who had sustained a head injury with an “edged weapon,” according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding the relationship between the two and the circumstances behind the incident.

Wilson was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding, and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. A mugshot has not been released as of Friday evening.

