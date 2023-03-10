New owner at Blue Ridge Hydroponics hopes to grow business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local business has a fresh face leading its team. Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Roanoke has been around for nearly two decades and now it is woman-owned.

Brynnen Beierle jumped into the role at the beginning of the year after the previous owner offered to sell.

“So I knew I wanted to plant my roots here, quite literally my roots here, and come back. And yeah, so it kind of brought me back and I don’t want to live anywhere else,” Beierle said.

Blue Ridge Hydroponics has been around since 2004 so there are still familiar faces ready to help you find that green thumb.

“I love having a good team with me. I mean, the boys have all been here for a long time,” Beierle said. “So it makes the ownership role a lot easier, you know, to know I can count on them. and that we operate well as a team and that they operate well as a team.”

Adam Hepler is one of those employees.

“I think that businesses always need to be changing, refreshing, and bringing in new customers, new merchandise and things of that nature. So Brynnen has definitely been a breath of fresh air around here,” Hepler said.

Those changes look like extending hours with the store now open Sundays. It also includes a new soil delivery service, and a shift in branding.

“Our new slogan with our new merchandise coming out in the future billboards, you will see will say ‘Helping you grow ‘tomatoes’… and tomatoes since 2004.’ Because I think it can be intimidating, and it can make you feel like the only thing you know you can grow with hydroponics is cannabis but there’s so much more you can grow,” Beierle said.

Hydroponics uses water and nutrients instead of soil to grow plants. The process makes it easy for people to grow things indoors. So Beierle’s goal is to show that you can have anything take root inside your home.

“I really want to target more veggie growers, I really want to grow the community, I want compost in the store, I want to do more events and more classes,” Beierle said.

It’s a big vision that comes with its own ups and downs, but Beierle says she is ready to tackle it head on.

“Ultimately, it’s given me challenges. I think that I’m excited to try to overcome and work through and again, just be a proud female business owner in the community,” Beierle said.

Blue Ridge Hydroponics is offering a six-week grow class starting March 22. The class will focus on growing cannabis, but it is unique because traditionally the store’s educational programs were limited to just a one-day class.

Beierle hopes to expand those classes to other produce and introduce women lead classes in the future as well.

