No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21), center, dunks against North Carolina during the second...
Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21), center, dunks against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 Virginia dealt a damaging blow to North Carolina’s already shaky NCAA Tournament hopes, beating the Tar Heels 68-59 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Reece Beekman added 15 points, five assists and five steals for the second-seeded Cavaliers.

Virginia finally wrestled away control of the game with a 9-0 run in the final two minutes after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to 57-55.

R.J. Davis scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels, who lost for the second time in three meetings with the Cavaliers.

