Patrick Henry Boys Varsity Basketball team prepares for Virginia State Championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time in 25 years, the Patrick Henry Boys Varsity Basketball team is competing in the Virginia State Championship.

The entire student body at Patrick Henry sent the team off Friday morning with a pep rally. Cheerleaders led their fellow students in chants that erupted throughout the whole gym.

The team left the pep rally and made its way to Richmond for the tournament around 11 a.m. Friday.

One parent explained it’s been amazing to see the team grow since the start of the season.

“These guys are just remarkable, started from game one to now it’s a totally different team, totally different mindset,” Roderick Tasco said. “I hope I don’t cry tomorrow. I know these guys will pull it out and bring it back to the 540, Star City.”

The team will play Saturday in Richmond.

