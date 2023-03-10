Birthdays
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday’s front

Temperatures stay below normal into next week
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • Rain & mtn. mix through the first half of Friday
  • Colder high temperatures (40s/50s)
  • 50/50 weekend with rain/mix possible for some by Sunday
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.(WDBJ7)

Watch all this week at 6PM for stories covering Severe Weather Awareness Week from our team of meteorologists!

Clouds will increase throughout the rest of the day ahead of our next weather maker. Most of the moisture will arrive after midnight into Friday morning in the form of rain and even a wintry mix with snow for some.

TURNING UNSETTLED FOR FRIDAY

Numerous showers move in Friday morning and last until around midday. There’s still the potential for a wintry mix for some of our hometowns, especially areas along and north of I-64.

Rainfall: .10″ to .25″ possible

Most will see a cold rain Friday, but areas in pink will see mix/snow at times.
As the rain tapers off Friday afternoon, skies turn partly cloudy and winds will increase with gusts 20-35 mph by the evening.

A chilly rain moves in Friday with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
Highs will only warm into the upper 30s (mountains) and 40s/low 50s elsewhere.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

A few flurries may be seen early Saturday morning for the counties near the WV/VA state line, but most will see partly sunny and dry conditions to start the weekend.

Saturday starts cold with lows in the 30s. Strong wind gusts (20-30mph) will make it feel more like the teens and 20s as you wake up early Saturday.

If you’re heading out to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Roanoke, you will want to have the layers. Parade temperatures will likely be in the low 40s with gusty winds. Highs will warm into the low 50s by the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny, windy and chilly conditions for the parade in Downtown Roanoke.
REMINDER: Turn Clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before you go to bed Saturday night for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM | SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:24 PM

SUNDAY

Another system will slide in Sunday afternoon and evening bringing mostly a chilly rain. However, if temperatures are cold enough closer to the surface, we may be looking at about a 4-6hr window of a snow/sleet mix, mostly in the mountains.

This doesn’t look like a “storm” but may bring some light mix if everything comes together. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this one.

Models are hinting at the potential for rain and a mix for Sunday.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy! Check out our latest episode below:

Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday's front
Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday's front
