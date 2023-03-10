Roanoke Public Libraries host training on preventing human trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Human trafficking might not be something on your mind on a daily basis, but Diego Luque the campaign specialist with the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign shared it’s happening all the time.

“A lot of people don’t think that it can happen to them, or that it’s happening in their communities.”

Luque hosted a virtual training Thursday afternoon and shared that human trafficking is present in many ways.

“This is a crime that is based off exploitation, broad, coordinated force. And it’s just something that manifests itself in a variety of different ways.”

Luque was joined by some Roanoke residents, sharing with them ways they can spot it in their communities and how they can act.

“The only way that we’re going to combat this crime is through education. It’s through being able to have open conversations about what human trafficking is and how us as a community, we our part, to educate not only ourselves, but to educate our peers, our colleagues, to people that we love, our families around us that hate this is the crime that is happening everywhere in all 50 states.”

You can learn more about the Blue Campaign and ways you can make a difference in the community here.

