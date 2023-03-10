Birthdays
Senior Services Expo set for Vinton War Memorial

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Senior Services Expo is set for the Vinton War Memorial March 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free for the expo, designed to be a “fun, informative experience for seniors. At the Senior Service Expo, you’ll discover more than 70 helpful vendors who can help you and your family make decisions about senior care, offering a variety of services to help older adults with medical care, home/property maintenance, legal and financial advice, recreational activities and more. Meet experts throughout the expo who can help you plan for and prepare for your future.”

Executive Director Angie Chewning stopped by 7@four to tell us all about the event.

Click here for more information.

