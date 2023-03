ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two St. Patrick’s-themed murder mystery events are headed to our hometowns... at Stoney Brook Vineyards March 16 and Beliveau Farm Winery March 18.

Click here for more information about those and other mystery events.

Jump Into Mystery owner Sabrina East appeared on 7@four to talk about what’s coming up.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.