Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

State commission continues work to honor legacy of Henrietta Lacks

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While Roanoke moves forward with plans to recognize Henrietta Lacks in her hometown, a state commission is continuing efforts to honor her legacy in southside where she grew up.

The Henrietta Lacks Commission was established by the General Assembly with the goal of creating a cancer treatment and research center, but the pandemic and other issues slowed its progress.

During a virtual meeting Friday afternoon, Senator Bill Stanley (R-20) said he believes the General Assembly would be receptive, if the group can develop tangible plans for the project. And he encouraged commission members to continue their work.

“And I would rather give every ounce of effort than not,” Stanley told other commission members. “And I think when we do that, and we put the great minds that I see at this meeting together, great things can happen. I think this is the beginning of what we will see in our future for this commission to be our finest hour.”

Henrietta Lacks was born in Roanoke, and raised in Halifax County.

Cancer cells that were taken without her permission have fueled major advances in medical research since her death in 1951.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

Economic Growth Continues in Salem
Economic development advances in Salem
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Severe Weather: Outdoor Storm Safety
Severe Weather: Outdoor Storm Safety
Economic Growth Continues in Salem
Economic Growth Continues in Salem
Henrietta Lacks Commission Continues Work
Henrietta Lacks Commission Continues Work