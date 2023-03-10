Birthdays
VBR Star Soccer Club launches development league for kids

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in the Star City have the opportunity to play soccer in the spring, thanks to VBR Star Soccer Club.

The non-profit launched a 10-week Developmental League for ages 5 to 13. The program is for players still learning the basics of the sport.

Soccer club officials say before this opportunity, kids in the Star City could only play soccer during the fall.

“Trying to mix all the kids together, just so they can get to know other kids from the local communities,” said Program and Operations Coordinator Blake Funkhouser. “Play and come out and enjoy a nice Saturday in the warmth and be able to run around and be active and not have to choose a sport that they don’t want to play and rather play a sport that they do want to play.”

To sign your child up or volunteer as a coach you can email Blake at bfunkhouser@vbrstar.com.

For a FAQ, click: vbrstar.demosphere-secure.com/programs/recreation/frequently-asked-questions

For playing format and rules, click here: vbrstar.demosphere-secure.com/programs/recreation/rules-and-playing-format

