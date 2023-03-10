Birthdays
Virginia child rape suspect arrested in Washington state

Jeremy Jackson mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a rape from Amherst County has been arrested in Tacoma, Washington, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Jackson of Monroe was arrested March 5, 2023 by the United States Marshals Service on a warrant from December 2022 for Felony Rape of a Child.

The sheriff’s office had been working with the marshals service and Virginia State Police on gathering information to track Jackson, who was arrested “without incident,” according to the sheriff’s office.

