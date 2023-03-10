Virginia officials make final pitch for FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Republican governor joined the state’s Democratic senators Thursday in Washington, in their continuing bid to bring the headquarters of the FBI to Virginia.

They are pitching a site in Springfield they argue is the best option for the FBI and the General Services Administration.

But Maryland is also vying for the project that will replace the current headquarters in Washington, DC.

“On the rules that were laid out, Virginia is the obvious choice,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) told reporters during a teleconference Thursday afternoon. “And it’s uncomfortable for me, when some of our friends across the river want to try to have politics intervene.”

In a post on twitter, Maryland Governor Wes Moore suggested he and Youngkin decide the issue by going head-to-head on the basketball court.

Youngkin replied, “game on!”.

