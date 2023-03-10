Youth baseball and softball return to Danville for first time since pandemic

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tell the kids to dust off those cleats and helmets because youth baseball and softball are back in Danville.

Parks and Recreation is partnering with the city to offer baseball and softball for kids ages 4 to 10.

This is the first time the sport has been offered since before the pandemic.

They will play and practice at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. The season will run from early April to June.

“Even if your child has no experience with it, don’t feel intimidated by that or don’t think that they’re too far behind,” said Lee Vogler, Danville City Council member. “This is about learning and about getting kids out and active again.”

The deadline for signups is March 17.

