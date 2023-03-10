Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Youth baseball and softball return to Danville for first time since pandemic

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tell the kids to dust off those cleats and helmets because youth baseball and softball are back in Danville.

Parks and Recreation is partnering with the city to offer baseball and softball for kids ages 4 to 10.

This is the first time the sport has been offered since before the pandemic.

They will play and practice at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. The season will run from early April to June.

“Even if your child has no experience with it, don’t feel intimidated by that or don’t think that they’re too far behind,” said Lee Vogler, Danville City Council member. “This is about learning and about getting kids out and active again.”

The deadline for signups is March 17.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia

Latest News

Carroll County Girls Win Title
Carroll County Girls Win Title
Youth Baseball, Softball Return to Danville
Youth Baseball, Softball Return to Danville
VBR Star Soccer Club
VBR Star Soccer Club launches development league for kids
Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80