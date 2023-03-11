Birthdays
Carroll County girl’s basketball secures second straight class 3 state championship

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cavaliers girl’s basketball team will spend another year on top as they dominated Brentsville District 78-41 in the class 3 state championship game at the Sigel Center in Richmond Friday.

Alyssa Ervin would have a stellar first half with 20 points, and seven steals. She would finish the contest with 29 points.

The Cavaliers almost pitched a shutout in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 21-2.

Carroll County head coach Marc Motley had big things to say about his girls following the win and what it means to their community.

“I’ll tell you what I told them in the locker room right before we came in here. I said ‘ladies, you are going to be the most celebrated athletes to come through Carroll County, ever.’ I said ‘your picture is going to hang on the wall in that gym until they tare that thing down someday’. They need to understand how important they are to our community. It’s a small area, really small community, and they really stand by you.”

