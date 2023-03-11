Birthdays
Crowds come out for return of Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade brought out the crowds Saturday morning.
The annual Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade brought out the crowds Saturday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A sea of green descended on downtown Roanoke for the annual Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday morning.

People came from near.

“We live in Troutville,” said Mindy Wayts.

and far.

“Hot Springs, Virginia,” said Michael Boggs.

For the special occasion.

“We’ll we’re new to the area we moved here about a year ago and this is our first chance to go to it,” said Wayts.

Each came for a different reason.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people and the dogs,” said Alani Haston.

“You get candy,” said Terri Bailey.

“Yeah I agree with her,” said her friend Savannah.

But overall it was a day to make memories.

“That’s what the holidays are about,” said Haston.

“How does it feel to be here with us ‘Good’ do you love it? ‘Yeah’. We actually do a lot together as a family, kind of like our social circle. To be here together is really super fun,” said Wayts.

“It’s kind of nice with the girls growing up that they can look back and say we’ve been to pretty much every parade there was,” said Boggs.

It was clear this is an occasion that the Roanoke Valley enjoys and will continue for many years to come.

