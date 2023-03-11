Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade will descend on downtown Roanoke Saturday morning. Downtown businesses know people will be front and center on the parade route, but are excited for what happens after.

“Once everyone disperses out, I would say that’s when our foot traffic really starts to pick up because there will be all the other festivities going on,” said Claire Flowers, assistant store manager at 310 Rosemont.

The excitement comes because businesses are expecting to have visitors who come from near and far.

“Having St. Patty’s downtown Roanoke is really beneficial to us, because it attracts different people who wouldn’t particularly or necessarily come downtown all the time. It just gives them a reason to want to be here and a reason to want to come and see us, and it allows people to just kind of venture into new spots.”

Flowers adds events like these give people a sense of community while also helping small businesses grow.

