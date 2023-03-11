Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown Roanoke businesses are excited for the extra foot traffic the parade and festivities...
Downtown Roanoke businesses are excited for the extra foot traffic the parade and festivities bring.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade will descend on downtown Roanoke Saturday morning. Downtown businesses know people will be front and center on the parade route, but are excited for what happens after.

“Once everyone disperses out, I would say that’s when our foot traffic really starts to pick up because there will be all the other festivities going on,” said Claire Flowers, assistant store manager at 310 Rosemont.

The excitement comes because businesses are expecting to have visitors who come from near and far.

“Having St. Patty’s downtown Roanoke is really beneficial to us, because it attracts different people who wouldn’t particularly or necessarily come downtown all the time. It just gives them a reason to want to be here and a reason to want to come and see us, and it allows people to just kind of venture into new spots.”

Flowers adds events like these give people a sense of community while also helping small businesses grow.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue

Latest News

In the coming months, the "Bridge the Gap" project will be completed. Expanding the Roanoke...
Roanoke River Greenway expansion heads toward finish line
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Economic Growth Continues in Salem
Economic development advances in Salem
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession