Economic development advances in Salem

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Economic Development Authority has approved a performance agreement with a German parts manufacturer that has pledged to bring more than 100 jobs to the former GE plant.

The vote Friday morning might have been a formality, but it was important, nonetheless.

The economic development authority approved a performance agreement with STS Group AG that calls for state and local grants of $500,000 each, and a $16 million loan, contingent on the company’s promise to invest $32 million and create 119 jobs.

Dave Robbins is Chair of the Salem Economic Development Authority.

“We need to get it active, get it productive, add jobs to the city, add revenue to the city and improve the property,” Robbins told reporters. “And hopefully it will bring other companies to this area as well.”

And there are other projects that have benefitted from capital loan agreements.

Demolition of the old Valleydale property is making way for new apartments. A self-storage facility will occupy the former site of Givens Books. And Layman Distributing is renovating a building on Apperson Drive.

Tommy Miller is the city’s Director of Economic Development.

“I see a lot of opportunity here in the city of Salem,” Miller told WDBJ7. “I think It’s been hitting above its belt in the size of its community and has a lot further to go, with a lot of great assets here that a lot of folks outside the region aren’t aware of.”

And Salem officials are optimistic the announcements won’t end there.

They’re bullish on other companies going to the former GE building, and to other locations in the city.

