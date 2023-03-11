Grandin Theatre hosts Roanoke Special Olympics athletes for premier of “Champions”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre hosted Roanoke Valley Special Olympics athletes and their families for the premiere of “Champions.”

“Our athletes and Special Olympics, families are super excited about the movie Champions, because it features actual Special Olympians that play basketball and so that representation is super exciting,” said Brooke Hall, co-director of Area 8 Special Olympics.

Hall said the Grandin Theatre didn’t hesitate before saying yes to host the almost 50 athletes and their families. She also said being able to see representation on the big screen like this means a lot.

“Being able to see actors that represent their journeys in life with intellectual disabilities, the joy that Special Olympics can bring to them and their families and that’s important and it’s not done quite enough. And so when it is, it really is great to be celebrated and called forward.”

Hall closed in saying they appreciate inclusive businesses in the area providing these opportunities.

