Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Grandin Theatre hosts Roanoke Special Olympics athletes for premier of “Champions”

Roanoke Valley Special Olympics athletes enjoyed the premiere of "Champions" at the Grandin...
Roanoke Valley Special Olympics athletes enjoyed the premiere of "Champions" at the Grandin Theatre Saturday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre hosted Roanoke Valley Special Olympics athletes and their families for the premiere of “Champions.”

“Our athletes and Special Olympics, families are super excited about the movie Champions, because it features actual Special Olympians that play basketball and so that representation is super exciting,” said Brooke Hall, co-director of Area 8 Special Olympics.

Hall said the Grandin Theatre didn’t hesitate before saying yes to host the almost 50 athletes and their families. She also said being able to see representation on the big screen like this means a lot.

“Being able to see actors that represent their journeys in life with intellectual disabilities, the joy that Special Olympics can bring to them and their families and that’s important and it’s not done quite enough. And so when it is, it really is great to be celebrated and called forward.”

Hall closed in saying they appreciate inclusive businesses in the area providing these opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Chilly today with wintry weather moving in tomorrow
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Handcuffs
Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old
Jeremy Jackson mugshot
Virginia child rape suspect arrested in Washington state

Latest News

The annual Roanoke St. Patrick's Day Parade brought out the crowds Saturday morning.
Crowds come out for return of Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Greenway Expansion in Final Stretch
Greenway Expansion in Final Stretch
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 11, 2023
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Sunday.
Saturday, March 11 Morning FastCast