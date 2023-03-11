Northside boy’s basketball defeats Hopewell for Class 3 state title

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Northside boy’s basketball team will travel home with some new hardware following its Class 3 state championship win over Hopewell Friday.

The Vikings would come out to a dominant start, but cool off in the third quarter, leading them to trail by four in the final minutes of the game.

Clutch shots from Kai Logan, Lawrence Cole and Mykell Harvey lifted Northside to its second state title in the last five years.

Legendary head coach Bill Pope shared the group’s motivation for the level of play in the championship.

“We dedicated the game before we started to the seniors, just how important they are to us. We know what these seniors mean to us. Before the game, we said ‘this one is for them.’”

