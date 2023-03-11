Pulaski County girls, George Wythe and E.C. Glass boys fall in Virginia State Basketball championsip

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a tough one for high school basketball teams from the Roanoke Valley, as all area teams in contention for a state championship were defeated.

The George Wythe boys would fall to Lancaster 62-40 for the class 1 title at the Sigel Center in Richmond.

Head coach Tony Dunford said making it to states was something his team has been planning for over a year.

“Starting last February, our guys had a vision of getting here,” he remembers. “These guys are like brothers, they’ve battled all year long and we try to have this feeling resonate with us and understand how it feels to be on the losing side of this and encourage these guys to keep their heads up. We’ve had an exceptional year, finished 26 and 4. Very proud of these young men and I’m sure their expectation is to be back here next year.”

The Pulaski Girls team also fell just short of the class 4 state title, losing to Hampton 75-63.

“It hurts to know that we went out runner-up but this group of girls,” explains Cougar senior Keslyn Secrist. “I’ve been around them since fourth grade and the friendships I’ve made with them, I wouldn’t change for the world.”

Meanwhile, in a heartbreaking thriller, the E.C. Glass boys would be edged out by Varina in class 4 59-56.

This was the Hilltoppers’ first appearance in the high school state basketball championship in 56 years.

“My guys just battled back and I think we were down eight or ten and we had to burn a timeout, regrouped and they fought like dogs. We climbed all the way back to take the lead. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to go to war with,” says head coach DJ Best. “Someone was going to win and someone was going to lose, unfortunately.”

