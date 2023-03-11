Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Roanoke River Greenway expansion heads toward finish line

In the coming months, the "Bridge the Gap" project will be completed. Expanding the Roanoke...
In the coming months, the "Bridge the Gap" project will be completed. Expanding the Roanoke River Greenway access to Salem.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming months, the final pieces of the “Bridge the Gap” project will be completed. Giving more greenway access to people who use it, but also a connection to Salem.

“Basically it connects Bridge Street, which we built this piece back in 2012. So it’s been a while but this connects Bridge Street on up to Aerial Way and up to the Salem border. So this is a big milestone for us,” said Luke Pugh, Roanoke City Engineer.

Though this piece is only about a mile stretch, it didn’t come without challenges.

“We do have some railroad coordination that we had to go through, we also have a bridge of our own on this piece, a new bridge that we set, it’s 270 feet clear span, we do have several retaining walls, anytime you have those type of retaining walls, there’s always some topographic issues, we wanted to keep the trail ADA accessible at 5%,” said Pugh.

But heading into the final stretch has been rewarding.

“I think it’s just a testament to what the greenways mean to the city of Roanoke,” said Pugh.

Those involved in this project understand the opportunities that greenways present.

“Greenways being separated from the roads are places where people feel comfortable doing things like teaching their kids how to ride a bike or bike commuting to work, or going for a run. We’re just excited for the connectivity and a long stretch of connectivity, which is what we’ve been missing in the valley,” said Renee Powers, Trails and Greenways Coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Rec.

City leaders expect the project to be completed by late spring or early summer. Once finished, the Roanoke River Greenway will be a 10 mile continuous stretch.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem
Lynchburg VA Police
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Downtown Roanoke businesses are excited for the extra foot traffic the parade and festivities...
Downtown Roanoke businesses ready for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Catherine Talks Daylight Saving Time
Economic Growth Continues in Salem
Economic development advances in Salem