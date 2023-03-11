Roanoke River Greenway expansion heads toward finish line

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming months, the final pieces of the “Bridge the Gap” project will be completed. Giving more greenway access to people who use it, but also a connection to Salem.

“Basically it connects Bridge Street, which we built this piece back in 2012. So it’s been a while but this connects Bridge Street on up to Aerial Way and up to the Salem border. So this is a big milestone for us,” said Luke Pugh, Roanoke City Engineer.

Though this piece is only about a mile stretch, it didn’t come without challenges.

“We do have some railroad coordination that we had to go through, we also have a bridge of our own on this piece, a new bridge that we set, it’s 270 feet clear span, we do have several retaining walls, anytime you have those type of retaining walls, there’s always some topographic issues, we wanted to keep the trail ADA accessible at 5%,” said Pugh.

But heading into the final stretch has been rewarding.

“I think it’s just a testament to what the greenways mean to the city of Roanoke,” said Pugh.

Those involved in this project understand the opportunities that greenways present.

“Greenways being separated from the roads are places where people feel comfortable doing things like teaching their kids how to ride a bike or bike commuting to work, or going for a run. We’re just excited for the connectivity and a long stretch of connectivity, which is what we’ve been missing in the valley,” said Renee Powers, Trails and Greenways Coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Rec.

City leaders expect the project to be completed by late spring or early summer. Once finished, the Roanoke River Greenway will be a 10 mile continuous stretch.

