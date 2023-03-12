16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co.
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Isabela Cauley, 16, was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen at around 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Goose Dam Road in Rocky Mount.
The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen wearing black jogging pants, an orange tank top, a sweatshirt and dark blue athletic shoes. Isabela may also have a bookbag/backpack.
Contact 540-483-3000 with information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.