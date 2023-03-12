Cat dies in Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat died in a house fire in Roanoke Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Hartsook Blvd SE for reports of a structure fire with someone still inside.

The residents of the home were able to get out of the home and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the home have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

