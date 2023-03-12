First measurable snowfall in our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even though spring is just a few days away, some of our hometowns are seeing snow for the first time this year.

As clocks Spring forward, the weather lagged behind. Many woke up to snowflakes in their backyards.

“This really is a storm about temperature,” said VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond.

Bond says temperatures have been hovering around freezing.

“So, we are seeing some slick road conditions, particularly on secondary roads, mountains areas, higher elevations, some bridges are starting to get some icy spots on there,” explained Bond.

He says VDOT staff are working to clean the roads.

“Our crews are out treating those icy and slick spots with some salt and other abrasives. So, we are definitely deploying and watching and monitoring conditions,” added Bond.

If you can, officials recommend you delay traveling over the weekend. Bond says, at least until they can make a little more progress.

“Roads are likely to be slushier in the areas if the temperatures are again right around freezing. So, the potential for slick roads is definitely out there today. So, people just use extra caution if you do have to be out and about,” said Bond.

He says there is a possibility of refreezing in the overnight hours and Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.