Liberty women’s basketball defeated by Florida Gulf Coast in ASUN women’s title 84-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points and distributed six assists as Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 84-60 win over Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship game, earning the Eagles their seventh straight and ninth overall tournament title.

Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) claims the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

