Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Pet Stories: Meet Stardust

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Stardust. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

Stardust and her siblings came from an overcrowded home, because of this she has had little interaction with and relatively no training.

She is friendly and jumps a lot, but with some patience she would make a great companion.

She has been around other dogs and has done well with dogs she has not lived with.

She is gentle, but smaller children could get overwhelmed with her size.

She need time to open up and learn to be a dog, she loves attention, and would love a lot of space to run around.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction through the 19th.

This is online auction and all proceeds go to the RVSPCA.

Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th.

Tickets are on sale no on their website and the artwork will be on sale on the website through the end of March.

If you would like to meet Stardust, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Weather Alert Day Sunday: Wintry mix and snow push in!
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
In the coming months, the "Bridge the Gap" project will be completed. Expanding the Roanoke...
Roanoke River Greenway expansion heads toward finish line
Handcuffs
Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: What is dominance theory?
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: What is pet enrichment?
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Does your pet have allergies?
Pet Stories - Mack
Pet Stories: Meet Mack