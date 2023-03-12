Pet Stories: Meet Stardust

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Stardust. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

Stardust and her siblings came from an overcrowded home, because of this she has had little interaction with and relatively no training.

She is friendly and jumps a lot, but with some patience she would make a great companion.

She has been around other dogs and has done well with dogs she has not lived with.

She is gentle, but smaller children could get overwhelmed with her size.

She need time to open up and learn to be a dog, she loves attention, and would love a lot of space to run around.

If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction through the 19th.

This is online auction and all proceeds go to the RVSPCA.

Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th.

Tickets are on sale no on their website and the artwork will be on sale on the website through the end of March.

If you would like to meet Stardust, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website.

