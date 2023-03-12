Birthdays
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure

Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy's basketball VHSL(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - For the second consecutive year, Radford fell to John Marshall in the Class 2 boys basketball state championship.

It was dominance from the start as the Justices led 51-13 by halftime.

The game would conclude by a final score of 91-34.

Radford head coach Rick Cormany expressed his frustration about the structure of the league following the game.

“Anybody that plays this group is going to get their head kicked in. I think everybody’s smart enough to know that,” he explains. “OI am not taking anything away from this great group of basketball players. They’re incredible. Some of them are going to make a living at it as we all know. We’re taking the purity of Virginia High School League sports.  I don’t know, I’m not blaming a soul. I promise you I’m not.  I just think it needs to be looked into. I just think it needs to be addressed. I think it needs to be talked about. Let’s do something. Come on, guys. These are kids were embarrassing.”

