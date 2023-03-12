Three travel soccer teams are joining forces to be more competitive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three travel soccer teams in our hometowns are joining forces to be more competitive.

VBR Star Soccer Club, Valley United, and New River United are combining into a single team.

The Soccer Clubs announced they will creating Virginia United FC.

Leaders say this will help create a bigger team to compete against larger opponents.

Even though spots will be limited, they say they will have space for all players.

“”If a player wants to try out and they are worried that they are not going to be able to make a team. We are still going to have spots for them. Like New River, Valley and VBR Star are all going to have our own second teams and possibly even third teams depending on the players,” said Program and Operations Coordinator Blake Funkhouser.

The new team will combine tools to develop players’ skills and improve the sport in the area.

Full announcement:

“Our three clubs have come together under the banner of Virginia United in a unified, deep commitment to “Soccer for All”, balancing cost and opportunity for every player in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. This alliance will allow us to enhance player development, coaching education, and offer greater value and opportunities across the spectrum of all travel programs and teams.

This news may come as a surprise to some of you, maybe not to others, but we anticipate there will be lots of questions from all. Our boards are committed to a fair and transparent process as we work together to become united. We are currently working on four platforms to get information to you as clearly and efficiently as possible (see below). More information will be coming as we work through final details. In the coming weeks please pay attention to email, the website, and our Facebook and Instagram pages.

● Town Halls: We are planning for town hall events to discuss this alliance and answer your questions. Stay tuned to the website, social media platforms and e-mail for announcements on timing and locations.

● New website – www.vaunited.org: Our new Virginia United website has just launched. Changes will be updated as they occur on the website. This site will become a great source of information for our families in the weeks to come.

● Social media: If you don’t already, please follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/vaunitedfc1/) and/or Instagram (@virginiaunited_fc). We are constantly updating these platforms with news, announcements, and celebrations.

● “Frequently Asked Questions”: FAQs are forthcoming and will be distributed via the website, social media platforms, e-mail and at town halls. Although these are not yet fleshed-out, the following are some critical topics that will be covered: tryout process, team placement, practice locations, league placement, and fees.

● Tryouts: Likely the most top of mind question on your minds is about the plan for spring tryouts. Tryouts are just around the corner, and we are already working hard to establish the process for a combined club tryout. Coaches from all the clubs will have equal representation. Every player will be evaluated to provide the best opportunity for development and placement on a team. We anticipate that every player will find a good team home.

No doubt we will face challenges over the coming months. We promise to meet these challenges with grace and a deep commitment to our Virginia United, Valley United, and New River United communities as we continue to work and serve you: our players, our parents, our coaches. Please take every opportunity to engage us with your questions, ideas, and concerns. You are welcome to submit questions at the following weblink and they will be answered collectively in the Q&A and/or at the town hall: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7253053/Virginia-United-Questions

We are standing at the precipice of something amazing and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

