Weather Alert Day Sunday: A wintry mix is expected today

Wintry mix expected through the morning

Light ice and snow accumulations are possible

Chilly air sticks around

SUNDAY - WEATHER ALERT DAY

A wintry weather system continues to move in this morning bringing a round of mixed precipitation through the morning into the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10PM. Light accumulation of snow is possible. Most will see the precipitation stay on elevated and grassy surfaces, but a few slick spots could develop if snow lingers for a while.

Winter Weather Advisory will be active through Sunday evening. (WDBJ7)

This definitely doesn’t look like a major winter storm but may bring some light snow totals (and even first measurable snow for most this season!)

SUNDAY MORNING

Precipitation will arrive around daybreak in the New River Valley mainly in the form of snow and sleet. It will be spotty and light at the onset. As the morning goes on, expect the wintry mix coverage to expand northeast.

Precipitation moves in around daybreak Sunday morning along the I-77 corridor and spreads northeast through the day. (WDBJ7)

As the morning goes on, snow and sleet will expand northward and impact nearly all areas. It’s during this time that the storm also intensifies and we may experience the highest snowfall rates which may be enough to coat less traveled, untreated roads for a bit.

Snow and sleet overspreads the entire area by late morning. (WDBJ7)

By the middle of the afternoon, precipitation becomes more spotty and lighter. Dense fog may also develop as the storm moves out and precipitation tapers off. Winds aren’t expected to be strong with this event.

A wintry mix is expected this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Most areas will see at least a coating of snow/sleet in the grassy areas. The mountains along and west of the Blue Ridge (deeper blue areas below) have the best chance of seeing an inch or so of snow and sleet.

Light icing is possible today as out Winter system moves through. (WDBJ Weather)

Light snow accumulation is possible today, especially at higher elevations. (WDBJ Weather)

In the Highlands and highest elevations above 3,000 ft, we may have enough cold air for several inches of snow to accumulate.

Along with the snow, a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible along the I-77 corridor.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Past sunset Sunday we could see isolated precipitation at times, but we will start drying things out. Lows won’t drop too much and will stay steady in the 30s. A few flurries are possible into Monday, but we are expecting drier conditions and decreasing clouds.

NEXT WEEK

Cooler than normal temperatures are in store through midweek next week before we see the 60s return by Thursday. Looking mostly dry throughout next week.

