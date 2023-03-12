Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Youngkin scores some legislative wins as he eyes White House

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Rankin and Michelle L. Price
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In two years as Virginia’s governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin has gone from political newcomer to potential 2024 presidential candidate.

In January, the former private equity fund executive kicked off the state’s legislative session by telling lawmakers he wanted to “get more done, and get it done faster.” It’s clear he’s earned a series of wins as he tries to push the Democratic-leaning state to the right.

Among those victories are measures taking a tougher stance against China and promoting workforce development, but his push for more tax cuts is tied up in budget talks and other priorities were stymied by the Democratic-majority state Senate.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Weather Alert Day Sunday: Wintry mix and snow push in!
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure
In the coming months, the "Bridge the Gap" project will be completed. Expanding the Roanoke...
Roanoke River Greenway expansion heads toward finish line
Car in ILM Airport
Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion on police reform on...
Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19