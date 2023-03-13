Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure
A hard freeze is likely for most Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Some hometowns will...
Winter chill and windy conditions set up for Tuesday
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Weather Alert Day Sunday: Wintry mix and snow push in!
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program
FILE - Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below,...
Agents stop crowd at Texas border crossing amid asylum woes
A large group of migrants breaks part of the police barricade on the Mexican side of the border.
Group of Migrants break police barricade trying to head towards U.S.
Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day
Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day
FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US