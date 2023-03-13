Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure
A hard freeze is likely for most Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Some hometowns will...
Winter chill and windy conditions set up for Tuesday
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off

Latest News

Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention
Experts react to bank failure and government response
Cold air and snow flurries are possible into the evening.
Monday, March 13 - Evening Outlook
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building