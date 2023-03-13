Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputy Kevin Smusz from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, along with retired K9 Jaap, join us on Here @ Home on this National K9 Veterans Day.

Deputy Smusz tells us more about K9 Jaap, who is a Dutch Shepherd and joined the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office in Spring 2017. Jaap was born September 3, 2013 in Holland.

Jaap has served the residents of Botetourt County by sniffing out illegal narcotics, tracking suspects and apprehending dangerous individuals. Jaap retired from the Sheriff’s Office March 3, 2022.

Jaap’s retirement care is funded by a local non-profit called Friends of Botetourt K9.

