Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day

Friends of Botetourt K9 join us to tell us about these great working dogs
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputy Kevin Smusz from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, along with retired K9 Jaap, join us on Here @ Home on this National K9 Veterans Day.

Deputy Smusz tells us more about K9 Jaap, who is a Dutch Shepherd and joined the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office in Spring 2017. Jaap was born September 3, 2013 in Holland.

Jaap has served the residents of Botetourt County by sniffing out illegal narcotics, tracking suspects and apprehending dangerous individuals. Jaap retired from the Sheriff’s Office March 3, 2022.

Jaap’s retirement care is funded by a local non-profit called Friends of Botetourt K9.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radford boy's basketball VHSL
Radford boy’s basketball defeated by John Marshall in state championship; Coach calls for change in structure
A hard freeze is likely for most Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Some hometowns will...
Winter chill and windy conditions set up for Tuesday
Credit: The AWARE Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Franklin Co. found safe
A wintry mix heads our way Sunday.
Weather Alert Day Sunday: Wintry mix and snow push in!
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day
Celebrate National K9 Veterans Day
Ways to teach kids about consent
Teach kids about consent
Local woman writes book
Roanoke resident publishes book just in time for Easter
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists