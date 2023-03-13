Birthdays
Danville Police looking for person who stole flag from pole

Person seen stealing an American flag from the Danville Community Market 3.11.23
Person seen stealing an American flag from the Danville Community Market 3.11.23(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person (see surveillance photo) seen stealing an American flag from the flagpole at the Danville Community Market Saturday, March 11.

Anyone with information about the person’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, using DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

