Darius Rucker performing at Elmwood Park in June

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Darius Rucker, former leader of Hootie and the Blowfish, will perform at Elmwood Park in June, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The concert will be June 15.

General admission tickets are $60 with $8 from each ticket sold going directly to Fighting Kids’ Cancer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. More information can be found by clicking here.

