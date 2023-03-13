Birthdays
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute holds annual Brain School

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC are helping to reveal the secrets of the human brain.

And Monday evening, they shared some of the highlights of their research.

It was the 10th year the Institute has hosted Brain School, as part of Brain Awareness Week.

The public was invited to the event which started with brain-healthy foods and hands-on exhibits. Research presentations and tours were scheduled to follow Monday evening.

Dr. Michael Friedlander is Executive Director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

“There’s nothing quite like bringing people here, letting them come inside, see the facility, rub shoulders with, interact with the students, the faculty and the staff and hear about the excitement,” Friedlander told WDBJ7 in an interview. “So we’re very pleased and proud to be able to invite the community, our partners in this endeavor, inside and see what’s happening.”

Brain Awareness Week will continue in the Roanoke Valley with students from the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute visiting schools in the area.

